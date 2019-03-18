Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will not have a baby soon, the singer's brother has revealed. Trace Cyrus have finally talked about the much discussed topic about the couple - will they have children in the near future.

The 30-year-old American musician talked about the former Disney star as he attended the opening of The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan Hotel just recently, along with fiancee Taylor Sanders. When Hollywood Life asked about the celebrity couple's baby plans, he replied: "No," before adding, "She has so much time to decided that. She hasn't even hit her dirty 30 yet."

Taylor added: "She has no desire. I think she has so much ambition to do so much more in her career even though she's done so much. It's just not the time for her."

"We talked. We're next for the kids," she added.

Miley and Liam had secretly tied the knot in December 2018. During an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Hunger Games star shared the real reason for the sudden wedding. The 29-year-old actor said: "It was a really special day. It was pretty much just immediate family. I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person. We've been through so much together over the last ten years, so, felt like it was time."

"We just try to keep as much of it private as we can. A lot of things we can't control obivously, but I think not buying into the things that are maybe said about us," Liam added.

"I was just saying in the car over here, I think I've been fake married about nine thousand times before my actual real marriage," he shared. "I got so many texts when it actually did happen from friends like, 'Is it real this time or is it still fake?' 'No, it's actually real this time.'"

Miley and Liam first met on the sets of their movie The Last Song, and got engaged in June 2012 before calling it off in September 2013.