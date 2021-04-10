Even in a space where one gets their daily dosage of entertainment from the realm of streaming services, it isn't every day when you witness a film that stays with you. The trailer of Milestone released today and it is one such film that has managed to stay with you post the end of the two-minute trailer.

Milestone is a poignantly narrated tale of a middle-aged truck driver Ghalib who finds it hard to balance his personal life after a sudden tragedy. He also has the threat of losing his job hanging on his shoulder. There are thoughts that cross his mind but not everything sustains reasonably.

In an email-based interaction with International Business Times, director of the film Ivan Ayr said:

Milestone is an illustration of an individual's struggle to find relevance. At the heart of the story is a seasoned truck driver, Ghalib, against the backdrop of a cut-throat capitalist system. I chose a truck driver's perspective to highlight this struggle because I see something peculiar in the nature of the occupation. An inherent contradiction: mobile, but stuck within the confines of their own truck - which somewhat mirrors modern life in general. We are all prisoners of our own perspectives, becoming increasingly detached from the world around us. As Ghalib comes face to face with one of the painful aspects of the cycle of life - the young replacing the old - he realizes that covering physical distances does not necessarily mean that one is getting anywhere in life."

The narrative of Milestone has a meditative tone. It doesn't build curiosity, but you want to be invited to this life of a truck driver and be a part of his regular odd journey only to understand how he copes with his personal tragedy, while you cope with yours.

Milestone is expected to release on May 7 on Netflix.