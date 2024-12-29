Mika Singh has always spoken about Amitabh Bachchan in the highest regard. On several shows and interviews the singer has opened up about how much he admires the actor. The singer has never shied away from fanboying on BigB and revealing everything he likes about the actor. In a recent interview, Mika revealed how he once gatecrashed Bachchan's Diwali bash and was also eventually pranked by his brother Daler Mehndi which involved Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Mika spoke about how he was always captivated by Bachchan's big Diwali parties, which would have many celebrities in attendance and would at one point be considered one of the fanciest parties in B-town. Mika revealed that he would admire the party from afar so much so that he could not help but go in uninvited this one particular time.

Mika said, "Every year, Mr Bachchan would celebrate Diwali at his house, and I would pass by and admire all the decorations. I always wanted to be invited. I had a big car, a Hummer, so I entered his house without an invitation once. I took a couple of rounds, and exited. I used to invite him to my shows. I would send him messages, and he would reply, 'God bless you.'"

However, this is not the only fun story surrounding Amitabh Bachchan. Another hilarious story that the singer shared not only involved the actor but also Mika's brother, legendary singer Daler Mehndi. Mehndi had pulled off a major prank on Mika by convincing him that he had been speaking to a fake Bachchan for the longest time.

"He told me, 'I'll get you the real Bachchan on the line, wait.' And he called a number and started saying, 'Mr Bachchan, here, my brother Mika wants to talk to you.' I immediately stood up out of respect, and spoke to Mr Bachchan. He sounded exactly like him. I didn't know that Daler paaji had pulled a prank on me; I was talking to some duplicate" said Mika.

The singer later met Bachchan on a film set but that was much after he had stopped sending the actor invites for his shows. Mika fondly remembered how well the meeting went and also said that it was after that day that his admiration for Big B increased.

Mika mentioned, "One day, at a shoot, Mr Bachchan was there, and I was trying to hide from him. He called me over and asked me why I'd stopped sending him messages. He said that he would look forward to them, and that I shouldn't stop. That's the day my admiration for him increased."

The singer during the interview also touched upon how Amitabh Bachchan attended the mahurat of a film that Mika had acted in. Mika revealed that Big B arrived right on time as promised and that really touched the singer's heart.