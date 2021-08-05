Due to high demand, tech giant Microsoft has paused free trials of its recently launched cloud PC Windows 365 service.

Windows 365 introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it's generally available later this calendar year) for all types of workers, from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers.

"Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials," the company wrote on Twitter.

"We have seen unbelievable response to Windows 365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity," said Scott Manchester, director of Windows 365 program management.

The Cloud PC draws on the power of the Cloud to provide a powerful and secure full Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience that you can use to empower your workforce, regardless of location or device.

"Your organisation can start to experience the power, simplicity and security of a Cloud PC today through Windows 365. And we have a lot of resources to help you to get started!" the company said recently.

Earlier, the company had said that Windows 365 is not a replacement for Azure Virtual Desktop or AVD which is the starting point that the company uses to build Windows 365.

While in AVD, you pay on a consumption basis, in Windows 365, you will pay per user per month per PC or per Cloud PC.