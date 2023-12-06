Actor Ajith Kumar extended a helping hand to Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal after they were stranded in Karapakkam during the floods in Chennai. Vishnu Vishal shared on X that "Thala" Ajith, upon learning about their situation, personally checked on them and arranged for travel for both actors and members of the villa community. Vishnu expressed his gratitude, saying, "Love you Ajith Sir!" The post gained over two million views and quickly went viral.

He wrote, "After gettting to know our situation through a common friend,

The ever helpful Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members...Love you Ajith Sir!" (sic)

Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal had faced several hours of distress due to the rising floodwaters in Karapakkam, Chennai. Vishnu sought rescue through a distress message on X, prompting the fire and rescue department to evacuate them and 30 others from the villa community using boats.

Vishal has also come forward to help the citizens of Chennai. Thalapathy Vijay, through his fans, has also come forward to help and distribute food and milk for people who are stranded in different parts of Chennai and around. Many celebrities have come forward to give their best to the people who have showered love on them. Actor Harish Kalyan has donated Rs 1 lakh to the fund as well.

Meanwhile, parts of Chennai and its suburbs continued to grapple with stagnant water and power disruptions two days after Cyclone Michaung hit the region. Despite the challenges, civic agency personnel intensified relief and rehabilitation efforts. The aftermath of the cyclone, marked by heavy rainfall, had caused flooding in various localities, forcing residents to evacuate to safer areas, navigating through the stagnant water with their children.