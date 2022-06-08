There are many individuals who have succeeded to carve their niche in not one but distinct areas of work, being hugely recognized in each. Michael Stemley is one such name who has done well not in one, but multiple career fields, being a successful musician, entrepreneur and author who has penned some interesting books that have won wide appreciation. He holds an MBA degree from Louisiana State University, and has come a long way having established himself as a musician, entrepreneur and author. He recollects how during his college days, being in debt, he always dreamt of living a financially fulfilling life and started working towards his goals. He soon realized that being rich is not just having all the worldly comforts, but involves more, including managing and investing your finances in the right manner. That's when he chalked out a strategic plan to allocate his funds, which reaped positive returns, and that's how the idea of writing his book 'Wealth, Strength, Respect' germinated in his mind.

He says that once he understood the importance of financial freedom, he worked upon it and equipped himself with enough knowledge which he wanted to share via his book and that's what he did by going ahead and publishing it. The financial book was based on different ways of making and saving money, paying off debts, and investing in the right manner. It turned out to be a delight for readers who wanted to gain the knowledge on how to properly manage their funds and make investments which would help their money grow. "The book emphasized on the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between income and expenditure. If your expenses are less than your income, you can very well improve your financial condition and even increase your income in the future," he says. He stresses on the fact that many Americans fail to manage their finances and fall into the debt trap, which completely destabilizes their financial standing. This is where this book comes in handy, as it provides accurate knowledge on how one can take their steps towards a financially stable future by following certain rules.

His first book titled 'Wealth Power Respect' also made it to one of the top-selling books as it had powerful content which attracted wide appreciation. This book delved into the topic of investing in yourself. Speaking about the book, he says that the topics revolve around how much you spend in comparison to your earnings and how you can improve your earning capacity that can help you gain a favorable financial position at a later stage. When one plans to build wealth, they need to follow certain rules which are specified in the book well. Having proved himself well as an entrepreneur and an author, he says that there is still a lot more to achieve, and he is constantly working towards fulfilling those goals going ahead in life.