Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, is on a great run of form in FIA Formula 3 European Championship, winning five races on the bounce and leading the points table.

The 19-year-old is leading with 329 points, 49 points ahead of second-placed British racer Dan Ticktum. The junior Schumacher won two of the three races at this past weekend's races at the Red Bull Ring, Austria.

In the previous round at his home Grand Prix in Nürburgring, Germany, Schumacher had won all three races of the weekend, taking a huge lead in the championship.

The five back-to-back wins have come in the last two rounds of Formula 3 European Championship, while Schumacher also won at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Silverstone, as well as a victory at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

This season is the youngster's second year in the championship, having finished 12th last season, with one podium finish at Monza.

Schumacher's great form has attracted interest from Formula 1 teams, including Ferrari, who had one of the most successful periods in their history when they were paired with Mick's father Michael.

Ferrari's F1 team principal Maurizio Arrivabene has opened the door for Schumacher to join the team in the future but said that he wouldn't want to put any pressure on the 19-year-old.

"The most important thing is to let him grow, without giving pressure. The recent results are very, very good, and I wish him a great career. With a name like this, that wrote historical pages of Ferrari history, the door of Maranello is always open, of course. But without burning the step.

"That is a family decision, I mean a Schumacher family decision. But let the guys have fun. I always repeat this: Be focused, concentrated, but in the meantime have fun, and grow slowly but certainly, and then we'll see about the future. How can you say 'no' at Maranello to a name like this?" said Arrivabene.

The final round of the Formula 3 European Championship is at Schumacher's home race track, Hockenheimring, in Germany.