Michael Jackson's nephew, Taj Jackson, has lashed out at the cast and crew of 'Leaving Neverland' the documentary on Michael that was showcased in this year's Sundance Festival.

The documentary on Michael Jackson's victims has created quite a noise at the festival. The 4-hour long expose, has James Safechuck and Wade Robson, both of whose interviews are the focal point of the movie. They talk about the inappropriate behaviour and manipulations they had to face from the 'King of Pop' when they were minors.

Since the premiere, Taj has desperately refused all the allegations that have been made in the documentary. Taj took to Twitter to express his anger. He has stressed the fact that anyone who knows Michael will give a more honest judgement about Michael. He ridicules the documentary saying that it is an attempt to become relevant again and that the accusers are doing this all for the money.

My family and I have known Wade and his family since he came to America. Don’t tell me a 4 hour one sided hit job that you watched is more reputable than people who actually knew him and saw his interactions. This is all about money and the desperate need to be relevant again. — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 26, 2019

Taj has also created a GoFundMe page, the proceedings will go on to make another documentary that will "conclusively destroy decades of salacious myths which have been told and sold about Michael Jackson." So far the campaign has raised $28,000 out of $777,000, that has been set as the goal.

Remember, we have the truth and facts on our side, and we are going to hit them back HARD.

Don’t mistake my family’s silence for inactivity. That’s all I can say for now...https://t.co/KV7a7jfmFc — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 28, 2019

Michael Jackson's estate has also released a statement to PEOPLE, where they have stated the documentary as a kind of "tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death."

The statement also reminds us how a lawsuit was filed previously against the pop entertainer based on the claims made both by James and Robson. But, that case was dismissed by the judge.

"The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations, which means the entire film hinges solely on the word of two perjurers," read the statement.

The statement points out how the director, Dan Reed, limited the documentary to interviews of only two people and by doing that it has given a biased view of Michael Jackson.

After the film's preview, many audience members have been left speechless. Some have even gone forward to present it as a sickening experience. Like David Ehrlich, a senior film critic tweeted during the half time saying, "I'm already gonna need 400 showers to ever feel clean again. #Sundance."

Jackson is currently survived by his three kid's, Prince Michael, 21, Paris, 20, and 16-year-old "Blanket," who now goes by Bigi.