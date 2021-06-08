Michael Chancellor's credit repair firm has achieved success, from a few clients to more than 10K clients, and expanded from one cubicle to an entire floor in two years.

He says he is always ready to help people who want to restore their personal credit files or business owners who want to create their credit profiles. In his business, he believes in giving everyone a second chance and he doesn't want anyone to lose hope before reaching their goals. His brand concentrates on each individual person, putting customers first, and as the company grows they will be shifting their aim to other businesses to help them grow as well.

Fortunately, the Covid-19 crisis did not affect his business and he says he is ready to expand to new locations such as Texas, Michigan, Florida, and Massachusetts. He likes to hire people who are like-minded and eager to learn new things. He has taught that helping someone else will in turn help you grow as well. His company's fast results and effective customer service help differentiate them from their competitors and his authentic stories help motivate his customers to never stop before reaching their goals, he says.

One of his main pieces of advice is to not mingle professional and personal lives at any time as the results will never be good.