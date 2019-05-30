Chris Hemsworth is open to working with Priyanka Chopra and that too in a Bollywood film! In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about how he would like to collaborate with the global icon provided there is a good script in hand. However, there is just one concern, he doesn't know how to sing!

In the interview, when asked if he would be open to doing a Bollywood movie, the actor said, "Maybe. Yeah, why not? I'm not a very good singer though." On being quizzed further about the lead cast and whether it would be Priyanka Chopra, Hemsworth added, "Yes, send me a script and we'ill find something out." Well, we sure hope filmmakers are hearing this because that would mean, they should immediately start working on a script that would fit these two global actors!

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film, Men in Black: International, along with Tessa Thompson. In the past few years, Hemsworth's career has seen quite the height with major films with him setting the box office ringing with money. Much recently, his final act as Thor in Avengers: Endgame, also earned him a lot of praise. Mostly, because it was an interesting take on the otherwise beefed up, ultra handsome, God of Thunder.

Speaking about how he was treated as the Lebowski Thor, Hemsworth had quoted to Variety, "People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant." He further added, "Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus. You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around. And then you get sick of it when people come up and grab your belly. 'Don't grab me like that!' I know how my wife" — the actress and producer Elsa Pataky — "felt when strangers would come up and rub her belly."

With Hemsworth taking forward the highly anticipated fourth part of one of the most successful franchise films, all stakes are super high. Set to release on June 14, we sure hope this instalment does justice to the previous films with Tommy Lee Jonas and Will Smith!