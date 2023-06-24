Mia Khalifa's name continues to be in the trends every now and then. The former adult film star might have left the industry a long time back but continues to enjoy a massive fanbase. In one of her recent social media posts, Mia shared some racy pictures with a cheeky caption. She called herself a 'ripe mango' and lots more.

Mia's post

"I smell like ripe mango juice, orange rind in the sun, salty coconuts, copal smoke, and juuuust a hint of psilocybin sweat," Mia Khalifa wrote. The post has gathered over 12 million likes and thousands of comments. Some called Mia 'chilly' and some called her 'vinegar'. There were many who called her paprika and some praised her silhoutte.

Mia at Oxford Union

Mia Khalifa was recently invited to speak at the Oxford Students Union. "Yesterday speaking to the Oxford Student Union was one of those life experiences where I was fully aware of how lucky I was to be living it the entire time and trying my best not to let a singular moment go for granted... thank you so much to the @theoxfordunion for the opportunity to speak at such an historic building and organization. I'm humbled and inspired by your passion to instill genuine change in the world and for curating such a diverse list of speakers at your union," Mia had written.