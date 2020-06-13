Xiaomi has officially forayed into the PC market with the launch of its all-new Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India. After dominating the fields of smartphones, smart TVs in India, the Chinese brand is looking to take over the laptop segment by offering premium notebooks at a competitive price.

Xiaomi is looking to compete against the likes of HP, Dell, Acer, Samsung and Lenovo with its Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition for Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. The latter model is quite an attractive machine and here are five features that will instantly convince you to buy this machine.

Minimalistic design

Laptops these days are coming with minimalistic design, but Xiaomi took minimalism to the next level. There's no visible branding on the cover and a subtle Mi logo sits below the display. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon is made up of an aluminium magnesium alloy, it weighs 1.3kg and is just 17.15mm thick. It notebook appears to be quite portable. The keyboard of the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon mimics MacBook design, and has full-sized keys with a scissor action and 1.3mm key travel. Finally, the touchpad allows various touch responses, including swipe, scroll, selection, zoom-in, zoom-out and there's palm-rejection as well.

Promise of long battery

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon features a 46Wh battery. While the real-world test is yet to be done, the company promises 10 hours of battery. But that's not the best part. Xiaomi has included a 65W charger in the box, which gives 50 percent juice in just 35 minutes. This can really be a helpful feature as many find it exhausting to wait till the laptop gets charged.

Display

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon features a 14-inch Full HD display. Xiaomi chose to ditch the webcam in favour of thin bezels, which look stunning. The bezels are just 3mm, which gives the display 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Interestingly, there's an anti-glare coating to give a matte effect so pulling an all-nighter won't be stressful on eyes.

Powerhouse

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon is powered by 10-gen Intel i7 processor clocking up to 4.9GHz. It features NVIDIA GeForce MX350, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD, which can be replaced. There's one USB Type-C USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps) port, two USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports and HDMI output. While the system configuration is sufficient to carry out most of your day-to-day tasks, there's no scope of high-end gaming. To keep things cool, there are larger cooling vents.