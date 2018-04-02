Leading smartphone maker Xiaomi has kicked off the 2018 edition of the Mi Fan Festival in India.

Like its previous editions, the company is offering lucrative discounts on a range of product such as Mi TVs, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5 and more. It is also offering Mi coupons worth more than Rs 40 lakh to fans.

How to take part in Mi Fan Festival 2018:

Prospective consumers can claim free Mi Mix 2 by logging in to Xiaomi's partner website musical.ly and play contest by answering with hash-tag: #MFFMakeMiReal (valid till April 6)

There is another campaign 'Color Our Planet', wherein the user has to login to Mi account and join the Xiaomi Galaxy community to perform a task and become eligible to win free Redmi 5A

Xiaomi fans can claim lucrative discounts on any of the Xiaomi products just by 'liking' it on the product page.

How does it work:

Consumers have to log in to Mi.com with the personal Xiaomi account and just tick the like button beside any product they want to buy. And, invite more friends and ask them to like the particular product they love and once it reaches a certain number, it will unlock the product with surprise discount offer. It is valid from April 2 (10:00 am) to April 6(11:00 am).

Xiaomi Discount coupon contest (worth more than Rs 40 lakh):

Here too, the consumer has to open the Mi.com with a personal account and go to Mi Fan Festival page and create a team by inviting friends. If you even get two friends interested in joining the team, he/she will get a minimum of Rs 300 discount coupon. It will be added to the account at 12:00 pm, April 4, the company stated.

Crazy Combos: Xiaomi will be hosting this special sale April 5 and 6 at 1:00 pm.

The company will offer multiple products in one cart such as one Mi TV 4A or 4C with Redmi Note 5, Mi Band 2 and more. And, he/she can just log in to Mi.com around 12:55 pm and people with fastest fingers can grab all the elusive items at heavily discounted prices in a single sale.

Xiaomi is hosting Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale at sharp 00:00 am April 6 and if you succeed in getting the device into the cart, the company will give you free Mi Earphones.

