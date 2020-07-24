A statue of AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran was found with a saffron shawl draped around it in Villianur area of Puducherry on Thursday, July 23.

Following this, the AIADMK MLAs sat in protest in front of the statue and later garlanded it after taking off the shawl.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday, July 24, urged Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to take expeditious steps to bring to book the anti-social elements responsible for this incident.

'Identify miscreants soon'

In a statement, Palaniswami said, "This happened in the land where great spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo and poet Bharathidasan lived. The miscreants who were involved in this crime should be identified soon and be made known to society. I request Puducherry Chief Minister to take speedy action in this regard."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further added, "Desecrating or damaging the statues of leaders who served society pains us. Working towards making others accept our ideals is the highest principle; not only that, respecting the sentiments of the people, as well as contrary views too, should be the highest principle."