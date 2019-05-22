Tanushree Dutta seems to have irked a lot of people on social media including a Human Rights Activist by discrediting #MenToo movement which has kickstarted for men to share their sorrows of victimisation.

Barkha Trehan, who describes herself as Equal right activist in her Twitter bio, has penned an open letter to Tanushree challenging for a debate on MeToo vs MenToo movements. In her letter, Barkha said that the Metoo movement so far only tainted men of repute and women have so far failed miserably to substantiate their cases.

She further said that the inception of MeToo movement claimed gender neutral wherein both men and women facing any form of sexual abuse can voice their concern and trauma. But it eventually hijacked by some women who called out men of sexual harassment and then absconded branding men rapist and molester without giving them a chance to defend themselves.

She said that MenToo eventually came out to become a voice of such men who are either victimised by women or sexual abuse and fake cases.

Read the letter here:

MenToo movement had gained momentum when TV actor Karan Oberoi was accused of rape and extortion. Many celebrities including his close friend Pooja Bedi had come out in support of him.

Expressing her surprise on MenToo movement, Tanushree had said, in her statement to the media, that the said movement will endanger the status of women and child victims of harassment and sexual crimes.

Read Tanushree Dutta's full statement on MenToo movement here:

"I would like to caution the Indian Public and media against rendering their ungirdled support to the #mentoo movement that seeks to protect the claims that innocent men are being framed by so-called evil women with a vendetta. Some people with clearly vested interests are trying to start in India a revolution that can further endanger the status of the women and child victims of harassment and sexual crimes.

Under such circumstances empowering the already skewed patriarchy and corrupt male-dominated society could spell trouble and disaster in the future for whistleblowers, journalists, social workers and female complainants.

What I'm trying to say that if this movement persists then any woman who raises her voice or files complaint against bullying, intimidation, harassment, rape or gangrape and does not have enough proof as 99 per cent of these crimes happen in private or witnesses back out due to lengthy and exhausting trials or intimidation, these victims could potentially become targets of these men's organizations and groups.

Instead of making movements and public protests protecting men who may or may not be innocent at all laws need to be reviewed and formatted so correct and proper justice is done.#metoo was a movement aimed at social cleansing by public disclosure in cases where legal justice is exhausting, difficult or impossible but #Mentoo can put doubt on any woman putting forth a complaint."