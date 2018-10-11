Screenshots of messages shared by the woman have appeared on social media. In the messages, the woman accused Ghai of spiking her drink and sexually assaulting her inside a hotel room.

The woman said that this happened long back when she used to work as a fresher with the film-maker. She said that Ghai had forcefully kissed her which left her shocked but continued working with him due to lack of work opportunities back then.

On another occasion, Ghai offered her a drink on the pretext of dropping her at home. She claims that the drink was spiked and Ghai then took her to a hotel. "I was wobbly but he held me and took me to the suite. He took off my jeans and he mounted me. I was trying to scream but he put his hand over my mouth. I was also not very lucid because of the drug in my drink," she said in the message.

"So I cried and passed out. Next morning remember he had ordered some toast and was having breakfast when I woke up. The sofas were red and musty. The sunlight streamed in from the windows to my right. I vomited," she added.

The woman added that she had to continue to work with him for a few more days as his team had told her that she would not be paid for the month if she quit mid-way.

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QpmGfy1s0V — Mahima Kukreja ??✊? (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/YVMRZSpQc6 — Mahima Kukreja ??✊? (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

Ghai is considered to be one of the most respectable film-makers in the industry, and these allegations will certainly send shockwaves across the nation.