After Diandra Soares - model and fashion designer - recently spoke about facing sexual abuse at the hands of socialite Suhel Seth at a party in Delhi a few years ago, model Kawaljit Singh Anand has now opened a can of worms in the fashion industry. He accused fashion designer Vijay Arora of eluding him of work after he refused to give in to his sexual demands.

Kawaljit was earlier hesitant to share his MeToo story thinking whether men would get as much support as women when they speak against their offenders. While he was waiting for other men to share their stories and name their perpetrators in the fashion world, he himself took the initiative to start a conversation about men getting sexually harassed too.

He believes that if men start getting support like women have got in the ongoing MeToo movement in India, it could open the floodgates to many more horrifying stories which would bring the dark side of the fashion industry into the light.

In a long Facebook post, Kawaljit narrated how Vijay Arora made sure he was removed from the selected models' list in multiple fashion weeks when he pushed him away when the fashion designer was trying to touch him inappropriately outside a party venue. He further stated that such grave incidents are common in the Indian fashion and modelling industry.

Read Kawaljit's full post here: