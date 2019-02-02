Dance India Dance season 1 winner Salman Yusuff Khan has been accused of sexually harassing a woman on the pretext of offering her an opportunity to perform with him on two separate occasions. A sexual harassment complaint has been filed against the dancer-choreographer in Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station on January 30, according to ANI.

The victim has stated in her FIR that in August 2018, Salman's manager had approached her while she was in London for work. Later, she then met Salman at a coffee shop in Oshiwara Andheri and the latter offered her a chance to perform with him in Bollywood Park, Dubai. After their conversation, the woman said that Salman asked her to drop her home during which she alleged that the dancer touched her inappropriately. When she objected to Salman's behaviour, he said that such things happen in Bollywood.

Post the incident, the woman said in the FIR that she got a call from Salman's manager regarding work and on August 20, she left for Dubai along with her dance group. While in Dubai, she said that on August 30, Salman asked her to accompany him for another show at the Bollywood Park resort in Bahrain. When they reached the airport, Salman introduced her to his cousin and the victim said that Salman along with his brother, touched her inappropriately in their car on their journey back to Dubai on November 3.

The victim said that Salman and his team threatened her with dire consequences if she opens her mouth about the alleged incident and continued harassing her and her troupe for many days after the incident. When they refused to budge, Salman allegedly sent the victim and her dance group to Mumbai on November 10 after forcefully terminating their contracts. The alleged harassment incidents led the victim to file a case against Salman and his cousin.

The police investigation is currently underway.