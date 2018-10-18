In the past few weeks, many women have come forward to share their traumatic experiences of sexual harassment and have named and shamed their offenders in the ongoing MeToo movement in India. The movement has undoubtedly instilled fear in some men including actor Dalip Tahil to such an extent that he recorded his co-star's consent while shooting for a rape scene for his upcoming film.

According to a report in Navbharat Times, Dalip Tahil was supposed to shoot a rape scene for filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's upcoming film. Though the actor refused to do the scene initially, he was later convinced but with a condition.

Tahil reportedly told the makers of the film that he needs a written letter from the actress who would be doing the rape scene stating that she was okay with it. After shooting the scene, a video interview of the actress was done on Tahil's call in which she stated that she performed the rape scene without any problems saying that she was completely satisfied with her safety during the shoot.

The actor was recently arrested by the Khar police for driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming his car into an autorickshaw.

Meanwhile, prominent names from Bollywood like Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai and others have been accused of sexual abuse amidst MeToo movement in India.