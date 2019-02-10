Amid the ongoing MeToo movement in India, Bengali actress Anurupa Chakroborty has come out in the open to name and shame her perpetrator.

In a Facebook post, Anurupa has accused Bengali director Pavel Bhattacharya of forcibly hugging and kissing her when she was called to audition for a role in his movie Rosogolla at his place in Naktala a long time back.

Anurupa said that Pavel even asked her to marry him and lying about his troubled marriage. She said Pavel even threatened me to not cast her in his film if she doesn't to comply to his demands.

Read Anurupa Chakroborty's full-unedited Facebook post here: