The MeToo movement had created a rage and shook the Bollywood, the impact of which can be seen. From Bollywood to industrialists, many people had to bear the brunt and were accused of sexual harassment during the time.

It all started after Tanushree Datta shared her ordeal in front of the world. Names like Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya were in the spotlight. More names cropped up like Sanskari babuji Alok Nath, Vivek Agnihotri, Phantom Films' director Vikas Bahl, Kunal Kamra, Tanmay Bhatt, Aditi Mittal, Gursimran Khamba, Sajid Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajat Kapur and so on.

Not only Bollywood actors the founder of renowned talent management company Mr Anirban Blah, was also accused in the movement after four women accused him of harassment. Thereafter he was asked to step down from his duties.

Post which Anirban in his letter had self admitted to the crime and was dejected that he even tried to commit suicide during midnight at Vashi bridge in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. After which he was handed over to the police who sent him back to his family.

As per sources, Anirban is back again in the city and is all hale and hearty. The tycoon had began his new venture too. For whichhe hosted a gala dinner party on the occasion of the launch of his restaurant which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Mr Harsh Goenka too was one of the attendees. However, the moment this news came out netizens started backlashing the industrial and celebs.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Is the sex offender Anirban Blah being funded or encouraged by people like Harsh Goenka and Rana Daggubati?? Shame On You Rana Daggubati https://t.co/0MPgZnjepu pic.twitter.com/72LDGamLs5 — ved (@That_Naved) March 6, 2020

Shame On You Harsh Goenka, you had dinner with Sexual Predator Anirban Blah & celebrate it like HELL?#AnirbanBlah founder of KWAN Entertainment sexually harassed several women, his stories came in public after #MeToo#HarshGoenka Ji, He was not able to separate sex from power. pic.twitter.com/LpNduGTtqD — Gulshan Sirohi (@SirohiGulshan) March 6, 2020

This must stop. At least someone who admitted his guilt needs to be taken to some punishment. We can't allow this kind of celebration of sexual predators. Shame On You Harsh Goenka for actually having dinner with Anirban Blah https://t.co/fIikyrN9af — She_nah (@antt_shantt) March 6, 2020