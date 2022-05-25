Meta rolls out updated 3D Avatars in India

Meta on Tuesday rolled out updated 3D Avatars on Facebook, Messenger and for the first time on Instagram stories and direct messages in India.

Meta, earlier known as Facebook, is also adding new facial shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities.

"Representations in the metaverse should reflect the diversity of the real world. Avatars are just the first step toward enabling everyone to express themselves in their unique ways," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships, Meta India in a statement

"When you create your avatar you can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create your virtual self," he added.

The update adds Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears) in a variety of colours, and on all platforms including Virtual Reality.

It also includes wheelchairs, which will appear in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats and in DMs on Instagram.

The company said it is also improving the look of Avatars, subtle adjustments have been made to certain facial shapes and skin shaders to make avatars more authentic.

It will continue to add more options over time based on feedback from the community, the company noted.