MET Gala 2025: Pregnant Kiara Advani to flaunt baby bump in black gown with plunging neckline [See Pic]

Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who is all set to embrace motherhood in the coming days, is making her debut at the prestigious Met Gala in New York. The actor will be seen walking the red carpet flaunting her baby bump.

With just a few hours left for the big event, anticipation is running high for Kiara's groundbreaking appearance.

On Saturday, ahead of the Met Gala, Kiara took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her warm welcome at the hotel. Among the welcome gifts was a special cake shaped like a tiny mannequin dressed in black. The cake was adorned with flowers and chocolates and featured a small banner reading "THE MET GALA." A vase of pink roses sat beside it, with the New York skyline visible through the window.

As per reports, Kiara will serve maternity glam in a custom outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta, known for his avant-garde couture. She is expected to wear a black ensemble featuring a plunging neckline on the upper bodice, with the lower half crafted from matching black fabric in Gupta's signature sculptural style.

While fans are thrilled about Kiara's Met Gala debut, a Reddit post has gone viral claiming that the mom-to-be was initially hesitant to attend the event. According to the post, Kiara was reportedly persuaded by her mentor and Viniyard founder, producer Ashvini Yardi, along with renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The post further suggests that her appearance is part of a larger women's empowerment PR campaign.

Other Indian Stars at the Met Gala

Apart from Kiara, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is also set to make his Met Gala debut, reportedly donning a custom Sabyasachi creation. Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh will also be attending, while global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expected to dazzle once again at the event.

SRK has already arrived in New York and will be walking the Met Gala red carpet for the first time. Diljit, too, shared a sneak peek from his hotel room as he gears up for his high-fashion debut.