Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala 2023, which is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion calendar, as she has jetted off to US. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on May 1. Just ahead of the gala evening, the 'Brahmastra' actress posted a picture from New York.

Meta Gala BTS: Alia Bhatt with her special companion

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful picture of New York from her hotel room. The actress captioned the story and wrote, "New York - you were missed" with a heart emoticon. But surprisingly, Alia is not alone there as cat Edward has accompanied her on this debut journey to the US. Alia has even posted two BTS pictures with her cat on her Instagram stories. In the first one, she wrote, "Prepping for Met," while she wrote in the second pic, "With my own Coup-Ed."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress to make her jaw-dropping appearance at the Met Gala 2023. Apart from Alia Bhatt, actress Priyanka Chopra will also attend the Met Gala. Entertainment reporter Marc Malkin wrote in a tweet, "Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on April 24."

Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023

The journalist further added that the actress' look for the big night 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' which is "in honour of Karl," in commemoration of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. Priyanka Chopra has also revealed that her look will, "have a 'special element'".

With Priyanka's presence confirmed, fans are guessing if her husband Nick Jonas will also join the actress on the red carpet. Ahead of Met Gala 2023, Priyanka Chopra stepped out with her husband Nick Jonas in New York. Some fans are of the view that the couple is heading for Met Gala night and will be seen on the red carpet.

Several reports suggest Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink, Lily-Rose Depp, and more stars will attend the prestigious event.