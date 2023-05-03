The Met Gala marks the grand opening of the annual fashion exhibit of Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The who's who of the entertainment, fashion and business industry attend the event wearing outlandish costumes that commemorate the theme of the exhibit.

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' which is "in honour of Karl," in commemoration of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. The guests were free to choose from Karl Lagerfeld's broad archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his brand.

Guests paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld

From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt to Dua Lipa, to Isha Ambani, Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Blackpink's Rose and Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp, the event saw a number of celebrities dressed in a variety of looks that paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

While, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black outfits, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani opted for a black outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. On the other hand, Nicole Kidman wore a pink feathery gown that was designed by Karl Lagerfeld and Dua Lipa donned a tweed couture gown designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, which was adorned by supermodel Claudia Schiffer back in 1992.

Rapper Lil Nas X stole the show with his over-the-top look, consisting of nothing but silver paint, jewels, and a Dior Men thong. Doja Cat lived up to her name and wore prosthetics that made her look like a cat. Overall, the Met Gala 2023 was enjoyed thoroughly by fashion enthusiasts who were waiting to witness the creative and innovative looks.

While many looks impressed netizens, the Twitterati couldn't help but create memes that would either make your jaws drop or crack you up.

Have a look:

why is the met gala carpet literally toothpaste pic.twitter.com/XnQ5mtYoJ2 — dom⭐️SAW TAYLOR (@ev3rhaze) May 1, 2023

doja cat at the met gala: pic.twitter.com/WLTLMy3KEc — hsb (@hsbishere) May 2, 2023

One of the best dressed celebrity at the Megala event yesterday



She ate and left no crumbs ?#MetGala #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/yeWvlNVoR0 — David? (@CFCDavids) May 2, 2023

Imagine thinking your Getty image photos are about to slay and there’s lil nas x spreading his glittery cheeks in the background. pic.twitter.com/bOfTmSkM38 — eva ? ? (@evarrry) May 2, 2023

i need miss kylie jenner to go back to her hotel and put on her ACTUAL met gala outfit cause ??? pic.twitter.com/ZWsSgCKLxL — ? (@daydreamdaisyy) May 2, 2023

Seeing a giant cat vs realizing the cat is Jared Leto pic.twitter.com/nuCUTKNsg8 — Matt?️ (@YoItsSpidey) May 1, 2023

“The inspiration for my outfit was that scary building in Culver City”

-Amanda Seyfried at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/mcqAApv0Jc — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) May 1, 2023