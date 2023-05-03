Like every year, the first Monday of May witnessed the fashion extravaganza at Met Gala 2023, which is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious and talked about fashion events across the globe. This year, the event theme paid a homage to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The Met Gala is not only the biggest night in American fashion but also the most highly anticipated red carpet event among celebrity enthusiasts. From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Dua Lipa, Isha Ambani, to Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Blackpink's Rose and Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp and others had amped up the glam quotient in the most unique ways to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

The red carpet was dazzling mostly in white with hints of red and blue stripes and the stunning celebrities graced the occasion with their one-of-a-kind ensembles, which were created by designers from all over the world. But there are some celebs, who failed to pull off the look due to their outrageous costumes.

Dazzling red carpet of Met Gala 2023

Billie Eilish, who was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebrities at the previous year's Met Gala, disappointed the fashion critics with her similar choice of outfit this year. Karl Lagerfeld's designs were all about innovation and forward-thinking, thus this kind of outfit repetition is truly criticism-worthy.

On the other hand, Doja Cat's Met Gala 2023 look was superhit because of her unique and eye-catching ensemble. Showcasing Karl Lagerfeld's love for cats, Doja donned a bedazzled silver Oscar De La Renta dress, complete with cat ears and face prosthetics that transformed her into a humanized feline. It was truly a well-thought and playful homage to the designer.

Here we have handpicked some of the best and worst-dressed celebs from the Met Gala 2023. Have a look:

