The Argentina team's captain Lionel Messi has been ruled out of the upcoming matches against Chile and Colombia. The 37-year-old football icon is currently nursing an ankle ligament injury, which he sustained during Argentina's triumphant Copa America final against Colombia in July. This unfortunate development was confirmed when Messi's name was conspicuously absent from the 28-man squad announced on Monday.

Messi's absence is a significant setback for Argentina, given his important role in the team's recent successes. His leadership and unmatched skills on the pitch have been instrumental in Argentina's current position at the top of the 10-team South American qualifying group. With 15 points from six games, the Albiceleste are in a strong position, but Messi's absence will undoubtedly be felt in the upcoming matches.

The matches are scheduled to take place in early September, with Argentina hosting Chile in Buenos Aires on the 5th before traveling to Barranquilla to face Colombia five days later. These games are crucial for Argentina's World Cup campaign, and the team will have to adapt quickly to the absence of their star player.

However, Messi's absence has opened the door for new talents to step up. Midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos have been called up for the first time. These players, along with young talents Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco, and Matias Soule, will have the opportunity to prove their worth on the international stage.

In addition to Messi, veteran River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani and Roma forward Paulo Dybala were also left out of the squad. The reasons for their omission have not been specified, but it is clear that coach Lionel Scaloni is looking to experiment with his squad and give opportunities to new players.

The squad named for the upcoming qualifiers is a mix of experienced players and young talents. The goalkeeping duties will be shared by Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, and Emiliano Martinez. The defense includes players like Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Valentin Barco.

This situation is reminiscent of the 2013 World Cup qualifiers when Messi was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Despite his absence, Argentina managed to qualify for the World Cup, demonstrating the team's resilience and ability to perform under pressure. The current squad will be hoping to replicate that success and ensure their place in the World Cup.

The midfield will be marshaled by Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Ezequiel Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Leandro Paredes. The forward line, despite the absence of Messi and Dybala, looks potent with Alejandro Garnacho, Matias Soule, Giuliano Simeone, Valentin Carboni, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, and Valentin Castellanos.