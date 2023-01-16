RRR is roaring globally and how! Ace director C continues to make India proud by winning not one but two awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. At a ceremony held in Los Angeles, the film won the awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song 'Naatu Naatu', which is composed by MM Keeravani.
The official Twitter account of RRR shared the news and also shared a video of MM Keeravaani and SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech.
The caption read, "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!"
Rajamouli's winning speech!
In the video, the RRR composer can be heard saying, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and of course my director."
Naatu Naatu Again!!
Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG?? #RRRMovie
Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
The official Twitter handle of RRR shared the video of Rajamouli's speech with the caption, "RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards. Here's @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! Mera Bharath Mahaan #RRRMovie."
RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards.
Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!!
MERA BHARATH MAHAAN
Returning home after receiving 4 international awards for RRR including Golden Globe - with gratitude to Ramojirao garu & all the mentors who’d enriched my music by making me cross the boarders of Telugu states. Balachander sir, Bharathan Sir, Arjun Sarja and Bhatt Saab ?— mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023
Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie!
.@mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech for #RRRMovie's score at @LAFCA.
pic.twitter.com/XIDhze3ZkW
Rajamouli said in his acceptance speech, "To all the women in my life, my mother Rajnandani, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and she encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Sreevalli, who became like a mother to me, she always encourages me to be the best version of myself. My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don't do anything, just there smile is enough to light my life up."
Before signing out, the director said, "Finally to my motherland, India, Bharat, Mera Bharat Mahan. Jai Hind. Thank you."
Fans hail Rajamouli
A fan hailed Rajamouli for his choice of words and commented on the video, "Rajamouli started his speech with Andariki namaskaram and ended with mere Bharath mahan jai hind! That is Rajamouli."
Another wrote on Twitter, "Those final words 'To my motherland, India, Mera Bharat Mahan' has given me goosebumps. #SSRajamouli proved again that there is nothing in this world which you can't achieve..True hero and True Inspiration."
One more fan tweeted, "No seriously. I don't know why my eyes are started to tearing up, when @ssrajamouli garu said "To my motherland, India, Mera Bharat Mahan". This pride we celebrate not only for the crew of @RRRMovie but also it belongs to all the Indians who admire cinema. This is cinema."
"Those final words "To my motherland, India, Mera Bharat Mahan" has given me goosebumps. #SSRajamouli proved again that there is nothing in this world which you can't achieve..True hero and True Inspiration #RRRForOscars #SSRajamouli", mentioned a user.
About the film RRR
RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran, with several other actors playing prominent roles. It tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and is set in the 1920s. The film secured nominations in five categories at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards — Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song, and Best Visual Effects.
Take a look at the full list of nominations and winners!
Best Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, The Whale
Best Acting Ensemble
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
Todd Field, Tár
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Best Adapted Screenplay
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Cinematography
Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
WINNER: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren, Babylon
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Best Editing
Tom Cross, Babylon
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Gersha Phillips, The Woman King
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Best Hair and Makeup
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Animated Film
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Best Foreign Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
WINNER: RRR
Best Song
"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR
"New Body Rhumba," White Noise
Best Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
WINNER: Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Comedy Series
WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Limited Series
WINNER: The Dropout (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Best Movie Made For Television
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Best Foreign Language Series
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
WINNER: Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
Best Animated Series
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)
WINNER: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
Best Talk Show
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Best Comedy Special
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)