The 100,000th car is a white coloured E-Class sedan

Luxury sedan rolled out of Chakan plant near Pune

Mercedes-Benz started operations in India in 1994

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz rolled-out its 100,000th car manufactured in India on Monday. Mercedes-Benz is the first luxury car maker in India to reach the milestone production number.

The 100,000th car is a white coloured E-Class sedan and it was rolled out in the presence of Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury automotive brand to enter the Indian market in 1994. The W 124 E-Class was the first luxury car in India's modern era which rolled out of the assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz India in Pimpri, Pune. Mercedes-Benz India has now moved to a new facility in Chakan near Pune with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore. The facility is spread over 100 acres.

Chronology of Mercedes-Benz India's achievements

1995: First locally made E-Class rolls out of the assembly line

2008: Mercedes-Benz rolls out its 20,000th car in India

2010: Roll-out of 30,000th car from the Chakan manufacturing facility

2014: 50,000th Mercedes-Benz rolls out of the assembly lines in Chakan

2018: 100,000th Mercedes-Benz rolls out of the assembly line in Chakan

"The rollout of the 100,000th Mercedes-Benz vehicle in India is a strong testimony of the impeccable customer trust and the unsurpassable brand equity Mercedes-Benz enjoys in this dynamic country. The journey that began 24 years ago, as we pioneered the luxury car segment in the country, has only gotten more fruitful and today we remain the most preferred luxury brand in the country," said Roland Folger.

"The milestone of rolling-out 100,000 cars is also the result of the absolute dedication of all past and present employees of Mercedes-Benz India, who remain our best brand ambassadors. This achievement also reiterates Mercedes-Benz's India commitment and we strongly believe in the India story and it's potential. We will further deepen our strong connect with the Indian customers and keep continuing to fascinate them with our products and customer service," he added.