German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched the Grand Edition of its flagship SUV GLS in India. The new SUV, which is offered in both petrol and diesel version is priced starting at Rs 86.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition features LED Intelligent Light System with unique black rings and comes with 20-inch 10-spoke light alloy wheels, painted in black. The 'Grand Edition' exterior badges and chrome fins on the bonnet is another highlight of the model.

"The GLS popularly referred to as the 'S-Class of SUVs', boasts of unparalleled levels of luxury combined with impressive comfort, agile dynamics and also best-in-class safety. Put to everyday use or venturing off the beaten track, the GLS never disappoints and effortlessly meets all requirements. Indians have a penchant for SUVs and this has pushed India to emerge as the top 6 markets globally for the GLS, reiterating the vehicles unmatched popularity," said Roland Folger, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Inside the cabin, Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition gets a new heated 3-spoke multifunction nappa leather steering wheel with steering wheel gearshift paddles, 12 function keys and an airbag cover in nappa leather, instruments with modified details as well as a redesigned instrument panel with semi-integrated color Media Display. RSES (rear seat entertainment system) comes as standard with the new GLS Grand Edition. The 7-inch screens come with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It provides options to make calls, listen to music, send and receive text messages and also provides access to select third-party apps.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition comes powered by a 2,987 cc V6 diesel engine churning out a power of 258 hp and 620 Nm of torque and a 2,996 cc V6 petrol engine with a power of 333 hp and 480 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to a 9G-Tronic transmission.

PR Handout

On the safety front, the new GLS SUV offers a host of active and passive safety features. It gets Brake Assist, the electronic all-wheel-drive traction system 4ETS, ESPwith Curve Dynamic Assist and cruise control besides the two-stage airbags for driver and front passenger, side bags for the driver, front passenger and the middle row seats (combined thorax/pelvis bags) and window bags across all three seat rows.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition will come in six color options — citrine brown metallic, designo diamond white bright, cavansite blue metallic, obsidian black metallic, iridium silver metallic and tenorite grey metallic.