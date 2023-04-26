Actor and social media sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her over-the-top sartorial choices, The actor makes head turns whenever she steps out in the city. Known for making DIY outfits with cassette tape, candy floss, wires and other objects, the actress is often trolled for her fashion choices. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT star claimed that she was denied entry at a restaurant in Mumbai on the basis of her sartorial choices.

Here's what happened

The video of Uorfi being denied entry has gone viral. It so happened that, as Uorfi got down from the car, she walked towards a restaurant, where the manager denied her a reservation. She then argued with the manager over the same and lashed out at him.

She said," Mera naam jante ho.. Urfi Javed... mere liye na jagah ban jaati hai, jaake dekho." (Do you know who I am, they can make space for me). As the manager responded that there are no seats, Uorfi yelled, "Ye seat ka natak nhi hai, ye kapdho ka natak hai, ye mujhe mere kapdho ke vajah se mana kar rahe hain. Sabh samjhti hun mai." (She then said, he is denying me entry for my clothes).

She also called him 'Uorfi Javed hatter.' The manager kept saying that clothes are not the reason.

Watch the video below:

Urfi Javed slams Mumbai restaurant

Taking to Instagram Stories, Urfi Javed lashed out at a Mumbai restaurant for letting her enter the venue due to her fashion choices. Her statement reads, "It's okay if you don't agree with my fashion choices. It's NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don't give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai."

Netizens came in support of the manager and slammed Uorfi for blowing the matter out of proportion

A user wrote, "Wo to normally samjha rahe hai ye aurat kapdo ke sath sath dimag bhi kho gayi hai kya apna jabran scene create kar rahi hai." (He was normally saying, she is overacting).

Another user mentioned, "Clearly she wants to create the drama & cheap publicity."

Uorfi Javed's fashion statements have always been the talk of the town. You can "Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her". Ace designer duo Jani Sandeep Khosla said this when Uorfi turned muse for their collection.

Take a look at some of the outfits worn by Uorfi.

Meanwhile, Uorfi appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'.