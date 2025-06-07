A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, a couple from Uttar Pradesh celebrated the birthday of their six-year-old son on the world's highest Chenab rail bridge to make the occasion historic and unforgettable.

Pictures of a family celebrating the birthday of a kid have gone viral on social media, flooded with reactions from netizens.

The family celebrated their child's birthday by cutting a cake in the Vande Bharat Express train that left for Srinagar. It was an unforgettable moment for the family.

After having darshan at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, Rakesh Jaiswal and Neha Jaiswal of Varanasi have decided to book a ticket for the Vande Bharat Express to visit Srinagar on this special train along with three children.

"As soon as we got the booking confirmation for this train, we planned to celebrate the birthday of our six-year-old son Moksh Jaiswal, whose birthday falls on June 7, on the world's highest railway bridge," a news agency quoting the family said.

Having Chair car seats reserved in coach C7, the Jaiswal family, with cake and candles ready, started preparing for the birthday celebration in the train as soon as the train crossed the Anji Bridge. And when it reached the world's highest bridge, the family began the cake cutting in the coach while other passengers also wished their son.

Moksh's mother, Neha Jaiswal, said, "This birthday is very special for him. We had never thought that we would celebrate his birthday in this way on the world's highest railway bridge."

On this special occasion, Rakesh Jaiswal expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose initiative made this modern train service possible. The Vande Bharat Express, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on June 6, 2025, covers the distance of 189 km between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in just three hours.

This train is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, such as on-board Wi-Fi, an infotainment system, and an advanced heating system, which make it special. The couple celebrated their son's birthday by cutting a cake in the train and sharing the happiness with other passengers. He said that such facilities are now available to common citizens as well, which was only a dream earlier.

Expressed gratitude to the PM

Jaiswal said that he never thought that he would get a chance to celebrate the birthday of his child, Moksh, with pomp on the world's tallest rail bridge. The Jaiswal family expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this special occasion and said that they had never thought that one day they would be able to celebrate their child's birthday on this grand bridge, higher than the Eiffel Tower. Moksh said, "I feel very good! I am very happy that my birthday is celebrated on such a high bridge. Thank you, Modi uncle".

Moksh's mother said, "We never even dreamed that we would get such an opportunity. This is not just a bridge, but has become the most special memory of our children's childhood. Thanks to Modi Ji".

This bridge is built on the Chenab River and its height is 359 meters, which is more than the Eiffel Tower. It is a 1,315-meter-long steel arch bridge, which is built in such a way that it can withstand earthquakes and strong winds.