The CW, Warner Bros television series Supergirl will halt in its sixth season. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Berlanti Productions, however, in the release sent to the media, they have not made it clear whether the writers of the show formally decided to end the series in the sixth season or if the network decided to cancel it.

Meanwhile, the writers of the show have started preparing the 20 episodes finale for Supergirl. The shooting is expected to start in Canada's Vancouver.

"To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me the strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah @supergirlcw," Melissa Benoist wrote in her Instagram post.

Supergirl started in 2015 in the CBS network. From the second season onwards, the series had switched to the CW network. Along with the usual DC comics content, the show explored various international issues such as immigration, gun laws, and a different kind of history happened in the fourth season when the team decided to cast Nicole Maines as Dreamer, marking him as TV's first transgender superhero.

The series was not seen much to be a part of the Arrowverse however that took a new turn when towards the end of the first season, the television show, The Flash had a cross over for one episode. Although all these shows and television characters belonged to the DC Universe, this cross over had established how everything in the contents took place in separate Earths. The connection to the Arrowverse grew deeper when Supergirl switched networks and became a part of the latter show's crossovers.

In the most recent episode 'Crisis on Infinite Earths', the characters such as Supergirl, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman all of them came together and merged onto one planet, the Earth.

Now, with the arrival of this news, another wave of Arrowverse series has come to an end. However, the other DC Comics verses will continue with their shows. The television show Superman and Lois starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tullock in lead roles will begin shooting in the Winters if everything goes well. Supergirl will return for its sixth and final season in 2021.