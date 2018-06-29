Melania Trump's 'I really don't care, do you' jacket while visiting an immigrant children's detention centre in Texas really shocked the entire world. The First Lady's outfit created a lot of ruckus with many calling it inappropriate for a humanitarian visit.

Meanwhile, President Trump defended his wife and tweeted, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" However, citizens are not convinced with the clarifications.

Ever since, there have been several protests and campaigns against Melania for her callous style statement. However, what has caught the attention of many is that the Zara jacket has actually become a trend on eCommerce sites.

In a detailed report, Chicago Tribune stated that the jacket is being sold insanely for record prices on second hand sites. The report added, "The coat, which has since sold out, originally retailed for approximately $39, but is currently fetching exponentially higher prices on secondhand sites. Users have sold the jacket on EBay $895, $610 and even $500." Novelty companies are cashing in on the opportunity by selling mugs, t-shirts and other accessories with the same message.

The Women's March association has called for a protest on Thursday to condemn the President's immigration policy. Some 600 protesters were arrested during the event. Clad in white, the protesters (mainly women) chanted "zero-tolerance is a sham, free the families, stop the ban!" and "Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here."

Most of them were seen with 'I do care' captions written on their hoardings and printed on the shirts. The mob then sat on the Hart Senate Office Building and wrapped themselves in metallic silver blankets—just like the ones that are given to immigrant children.

"It took police about 90 minutes to arrest them and end the demonstration. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat, sat with the protestors and was also arrested," said a Reuters report.