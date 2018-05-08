U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has urged children to use social media with compassion and respect as she unveiled her Be Best initiative in the White House Rose Garden on Monday (May 7). She said her and amp;ldquo;Be Best and amp;rdquo; platform is aimed at helping children by promoting healthy living, positivity in social media interactions, and preventing opioid abuse. and amp;nbsp;Footage credit: White House/Youtube
Melania Trump Urges Children To Use Social Media With Compassion And Respect
May 8, 2018 15:36 IST
