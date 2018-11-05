US First lady Melania Trump has decided not to hit the campaign trail alongside her husband President Donald Trump, as he spends the last days before the November 6 midterm elections crisscrossing the country.

"Due to her schedule as a mother and as First Lady, especially with the upcoming holidays and international travel, there are no plans for her to campaign," Melania Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN on Saturday.

Asked whether Melania Trump, although not physically present at campaign events, stays in the loop on her husband's midterm push agenda and if she weighs in on his rally appearances, Grisham responded: "Yes."

She is scheduled to join the President when he travels to Paris on November 11.

Her last major campaign appearance and a speech was nearly two years ago, days before the November 2016 presidential election, when she spoke in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the First Lady has a favourable rating 13 points higher than that of her husband, according to the most recent CNN poll, with Melania Trump at 54 per cent and the President at 41 per cent.

-IANS