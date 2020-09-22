Karnataka has been pushing for the construction of the Mekedatu reservoir over the river Cauvery. However, this plan has continuously faced opposition from the Tamil Nadu government. Now, MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Modi requesting that he shouldn't say yes to the proposal.

The river Cauvery has been a bone of contention between the two states. The Karnataka government has been hoping the reservoir will help direct drinking water to Bengaluru.

DMK's MK Stalin writes PM Modi

On Tuesday, MK Stalin and delegation of DMK MPs met with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi. Others in the delegation included TR Baalu, Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran. The delegation handed over a letter signed by DMK party president MK Stalin on the issue of the Mekedatu reservoir.

Tamil Nadu has felt that the Mekedatu reservoir will obstruct the natural flow of the river. Chief Minister Palaniswamy had also recently assured that the government wouldn't let Karnataka build the reservoir.

In his letter, Stalin wrote, "The proposed reservoir - namely Mekedatu Reservoir is in total violation of the Final Order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 as well as the Judgment of the Supreme Court of India dated 16.2.2018 and is completely detrimental to the interest of the farmers and the drinking water needs of the common people."

He pointed out to the PM that the matter is sub judice and the Tamil Nadu government has moved SC over the matter. The Mekedatu reservoir has been proposed by Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to the centre. The project near Bengaluru is meant to provide drinking water to the city, however, in this, the quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu will be the same.

Tamil Nadu ahs raised objections saying that the plan will be detrimental to agriculture and farmers in the state. However, recently the Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has approached the centre for permission and to issue a notification. The Prime Minister assured that the Centre wouldn't approve any decision that is 'detrimental' to Tamil Nadu.

It is yet to be seen what will emerge in the matter, and the decision the Centre will take.