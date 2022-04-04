Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has fixed a two-day New Delhi visit to meet top brass of the party and the union government seeking clearance for the ambitious Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

CM Bommai's office confirmed that on Tuesday, he would leave for New Delhi for a two-day trip. An appointment has been fixed with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the issue of clearance to the pending Mekedatu project, which is crucial in the wake of upcoming Assembly elections in the state in 2023.

Minister for Water Resources Govind M. Karjol would also accompany CM Bommai to New Delhi. CM Bommai would also hold meetings and discuss other important irrigation projects of the state, including Mahadayi and Upper Krishna project.

CM Bommai's meeting has assumed importance after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that neighbouring Karnataka should not be allowed to take up the Mekedatu project.

Opposition Congress has carried out a massive padayatra on the implementation of Mekedatu project by the ruling BJP government. If the ruling BJP fails to commence the work, it will have major consequences on the elections and opposition Congress will gain an upper hand as it is vouching for the implementation.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, Bommai is also likely to meet party President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Bommai is conducting a series of meetings on Monday with the officers of water boards and gathering information on irrigation projects and especially the Mekedatu project.