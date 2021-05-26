Gitanjali Group Chairman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, went missing in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday. Just a day after the report, the Dominica Police caught the fugitive Indian jeweller. He is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica.

According to local reports, Choksi was caught after he landed illegally in a boat from Antigua. He was arrested from North of Dominica and will be extradited back to Antigua soon.

Choksi on the run

Choksi is accused in the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, and has been residing in Antigua and Berbuda since January 4, 2018. He obtained his citizenship for Antigua and Barbuda via the citizenship by investment programme.

However, last year Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that citizenship would be revoked once all of his legal options had been exhausted.