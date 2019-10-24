An ardent filmmaker Chand Mohammad takes a keen interest in life and observing the intricacies of human nature and surroundings, which he so beautifully reflects in his short films. Hailing from a small town of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Chand is drawn to the simplicity and basics of life, but there are layers, which he puts in his craft. His film, Mehsoos, which talks about how different people stay and leave our lives and how destiny has its own way, won the Silver Film of the Year award. The film also won the award for the Best use of Adobe Premiere Pro for Editing. It is a nuanced short film that was made in a duration of 50 hours at Asia's largest filmmaking challenge, India Film Project 2019 and it won the heart of the audience. The film was directed and edited by Chand Mohammad. The film was also written by Chand Mohammad with Saad Khan, and has Deepak Kalra in the lead role who was seen in many Bollywood films and tv commercials,

Chand Mohammad and his team were given award by none other than Abhishek Chaubey at the award presentation event. Apart from the film, Chand Mohammad has rich experience in making documentaries. He is the Content Producer at Bollywood Hungama and has done a number of celebrity interviews of actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and more. Chand is a fashion enthusiast as well, with his Instagram feed lit up with a number of amazing outfits and looks. He is always up for fashion tips.

