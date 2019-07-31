Actress Mehreen Pirzada has become famous as Honey after her role with the same name in Anil Ravipudi directorial F2 Fun and Frustration became popular. The actress has Gopichand's upcoming film in her kitty and has been busy with projects in other industries too.

When we say other industries, it reminds us that the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Pattasu which has Dhanush as the lead actor and is being directed by Durai Senthilkumar.

Mehreen has made her acting debut in Tamil film industry with Nenjil Thunivirundhal and this was in 2017. After that, the actress hasn't signed any Tamil film until now.

The 23-year-old actress in an interview with a popular daily said that being part of Pattas is like a re-birth to her in Tamil cinema and that she wants to make the utmost use of it by giving her best to the character she has signed for.

The actress has been shooting this film for a month and she is working hard in reminiscing her lines in Tamil. Mehreen has somehow managed to learn Telugu and has dubbed for her role in F2. But Tamil is a whole new language for her and she is translating them into Hindi to understand.

The producers of the Pattasu got in touch with the manager of the actress when they felt that she is apt for the role.

In the interview, Mehreen spoke about Dhanush and called him an amazing actor. She praised him for his work. She said, "He just has a glimpse at the scene paper and it's fixed in his mind. It's so nice and inspiring to see a superstar like him work. Since this is a new language for me, I take extra care to get everything right," said the actress who is working to establish herself in the industry.