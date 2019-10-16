Everything you want is out of your comfort zone. You need to take a risk to be successful. Mehdi Mobarkeh aka Sheikh Mehdi is a successful name in Iran who is a businessman and a lifestyle influencer. He was born on September 9, 1988, in Dezful and grew up in Ahvaz, Iran. As a child, he always wanted to become rich and have all the luxuries of life. Today he has achieved those dreams. He lived in Iran until 2016 and immigrated to Turkey after completing his education in Iran. The young influencer is a highly qualified man. He studied cartography during his high school and has a BSC degree in civil engineering.

After completing his graduation, Mehdi had an opportunity to play it safe and get a secure job. But he wanted to start something of his own. Till 2016, he was involved in the Iran construction projects majorly of roads and buildings. After he migrated to Turkey, he got involved in the real estate business as well as import and export business which made him an affluent name. Besides this, he also has his offices in Turkey and Europe.

Despite having his works spread across, Sheikh Mehdi always had a desire to become a lifestyle influencer. Without any guidance, he gave it a try and succeeded in it. Initially, he posted content about the things and activities that happened with him in his daily routine. Later, this young man started posting motivational content to inspire the youngsters. Moreover, he even said, "I would love to be a motivational speaker and inspire people on how to chase success. It is a wonderful feeling to share wisdom with the ones who want to get ahead in life." Well, we must say that Mehdi Mobarkeh is truly a man with diverse skills.

