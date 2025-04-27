Amid a massive crackdown on sympathizers of terrorists following the Pahalgam terror attack, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, today urged the authorities to distinguish between innocent civilians and terrorists.

Echoing a similar sentiment, National Conference Lok Sabha member from the Srinagar seat, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, observed that Kashmir and Kashmiris are being subjected to collective punishment after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Both Mehbooba Mufti and Aga Ruhullah Mehdi posted on their social media accounts to caution the government against the ongoing crackdown on alleged terrorist sympathizers across the Kashmir Valley following the Pahalgam carnage, in which 26 innocent, unarmed civilians lost their lives.

The Government of India must tread with caution and carefully distinguish between terrorists and civilians following the recent Pahalgam attack. It must not alienate innocent people, especially those opposing terror. There are reports of thousands being arrested and scores of… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 27, 2025

Mehbooba Mufti took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a fervent appeal to the Government of India, urging utmost caution and precision in its response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Emphasizing the critical need to distinguish between militants and innocent civilians, Mufti called for actions that would strengthen unity rather than deepen divisions in the region.

In her statement on X, Mufti expressed deep concern over reports of thousands of arrests and the demolition of numerous homes in Kashmir, including those of ordinary citizens alongside militants. She warned that such sweeping measures, if not carefully calibrated, risk alienating innocent Kashmiris and fueling resentment, which could play into the hands of those seeking to sow fear and discord.

"Indiscriminate actions against civilians undermine our fight against terrorism," Mufti posted on X. "The government must ensure that innocent Kashmiris are not made to bear the brunt of counter-terror operations. Alienation only aids those who thrive on division."

Mufti urged the government to direct security forces and authorities to adopt targeted, evidence-based operations that prioritize the protection of human rights and the dignity of civilians. She stressed the importance of transparent investigations and fair treatment to prevent the wrongful targeting of innocent individuals.

"Justice and trust are the strongest weapons against terrorism," she added.

The PDP leader called for immediate steps to halt any punitive actions against civilians and to engage with local communities to rebuild confidence in the government's commitment to peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti's appeal underscores the need for a balanced approach that upholds security while fostering unity and hope among Kashmiris.

"It is collective punishment for Kashmiris": Ruhullah

As security forces intensified efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem across the Kashmir Valley following the Pahalgam terror attack, National Conference Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, termed the ongoing action as "collective punishment for Kashmiris."

Kashmir and Kashmiris are being given a collective punishment. — Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) April 27, 2025

Ruhullah, who had earlier described the influx of tourists into the Kashmir Valley as "cultural aggression," today asserted that the current anti-terror campaign amounts to collective punishment.

"Kashmir and Kashmiris are being given collective punishment," Ruhullah posted on his social media account.

Over 175 suspects detained in Kashmir

Reports indicated that joint teams of the J&K Police, Army, CRPF, and other security forces have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the Kashmir Valley.

"As part of these operations, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district. Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspects have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities," reports said.

To further enhance security, additional Mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have been established across the district to monitor suspicious movements and ensure public safety.

Moreover, Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), ambushes, and intensified patrolling have been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas, to flush out any possible terrorist presence and secure the district.