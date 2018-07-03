Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and Mehbooba Mufti were in for a shocker when three MLAs, including former minister Imran Abbas Ansari, openly revolted against the former chief minister and quit the party.

Imran's uncle Abid Ansari, who is an MLA from Zabibal constituency of Srinagar, and Muhammad Abbas, another MLA from Gulmarg constituency of North Kashmir, described the PDP as a party managed by relatives and acquaintances of Mehbooba Mufti.

Imran reportedly said that Mehbooba has reduced the PDP to her circle of relatives and that the party's command is in the hands of incompetent people.

Abid Ansari had earlier taken a dig at the induction of Mehbooba's brother Tasaduq in the PDP-BJP cabinet and claimed that he had no merits to hold the position.

Meanwhile, sources told International Business Times India that there may be more disgruntled MLAs within PDP who may quit the party.

"At least 10-11 legislators were unhappy with the BJP –PDP coalition and had informed Mehbooba of the same. But she continued with the alliance at the risk of reputation and the lives of her legislators. Finally, it was BJP only which dumped her," a party source said.

There are rumours doing the rounds that a new government may be in the offing soon with either PDP joining hands with Congress or the rebel MLAs working out an alliance with BJP with former ally Sajjad Gani Lone as the facilitator.

Although top Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has denied any alliance with PDP, a meeting of top Congress command is underway in Srinagar and may throw a big surprise.

National Conference president Omar Abdullah has already called for an early election in the state and denied any future alliance for government formation.

On the latest revolt within PDP, Omar tweeted, "28 MLAs of the PDP can't survive as an intact unit without the glue of power to bind them together tells you all you need to know about why @MehboobaMufti had to be sacked instead of choosing to go of her own accord."

Former minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhter had earlier said that his party too wants an early election and that the question of siding with any political party doesn't arise.

In the 87-member J&K Assembly, the PDP has 28 MLAs (including the rebels), BJP has 25, NC has 15, Congress 12 and others have seven members.