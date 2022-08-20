Two days after seeking the support of political parties of the country to "save" Jammu and Kashmir from "pre-poll rigging", Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday attacked Congress for joining BJP's propaganda.

Coming in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after raids of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Mehbooba Mufti regretted that country's principal opposition party has joined BJP's false propaganda.

She lambasted Congress for demanding the resignation of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia after CBI raids.

"Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of the ED onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponized, the Opposition should've rallied together", Mehbooba tweeted while sharing pictures of Congress workers holding a protest against Manish Sisodia.

Notable Mehbooba Mufti earlier repeatedly criticized AAP leadership, especially Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for supporting the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament.

Congress demands Sisodia's resignation

Earlier Congress leaders and workers from Delhi staged a protest outside the AAP office in Delhi demanding the resignation of Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI in the excise policy "scam".

This action of Congress workers enraged Mehbooba Mufti who openly came in support of AAP in general and Manish Sisodia in particular. She minced no words in attacking Congress for "playing into the hands" of the BJP.

Two ago Mehbooba sought support of Congress

Just two days ago, Mehbooba Mufti has sought the support of political parties in the country to "save" Jammu and Kashmir from the political "onslaught" of the BJP.

She termed the decision of the Election Commission to allow outsiders to vote in the assembly polls as "pre-poll rigging".

"It is high time for all secular and democratic parties of India to oppose BJP's nefarious designs to deprive people of J&K of their constitutional and democratic rights", she said.

She described the announcement made by the CEO on allowing outsiders to vote in J&K as "disenfranchising the people of J&K".