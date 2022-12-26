We, as humans, spend a lifetime honing ourselves to the standard of an ideal individual. Don't we? While some consider loyalty to be a great quality and some say optimism, if you listen to what Mehar Singh Tanwar has to say...being humble is a pronounced human quality.

Many of you might know this man as a hotelier or an entrepreneur who leads an opulent life. But even after being raised in an affluent family and tasting abundance, he is down-to-earth. Moreover, he understands that being unpretentious will take you far in your life.

While a cosmic number of people become overbearing, he gives this valuable advice to the upcoming generation. He says, "No matter how many properties you have or how many companies you own, you just cannot get people's love if you are self-assertive. And the fulfillment that you get from being people's man is unparalleled. So be humble; be generous! Your success and stature have come from society; the least you want to do is be haughty to its people."

He is someone who follows his preaching, and his social deeds are proof of his aforementioned sayings. Being the son of Kanwar Singh Tanwar, a politician and parliament member, this man has supported and participated in all the campaigns of his father.

He firmly believed in never taking votes on a sympathy basis. He says he has followed in his father's footsteps and uplifted society and its people.

He oversees two hotels in Chattarpur, including the Ocean Pearl Gardenia and the H Carlton Hotel. Speaking of his lifestyle, it is very king-like. From swanky cars like Lamborghini, the Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, an Audi, a Mustang, and a Hummer, etc to plush homes and branded items, he has them all. But his modest personality is what makes people adore him.