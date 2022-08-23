Meghana Raj, who lost her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja two years ago, has opened up about her second marriage plans.

Meghana Raj on Her Second Marriage

In an interview with a Bollywood website, the actress said, "There is a group of people who advise me to get married. There is also a group of people who say you should be happy with your son. So who should I listen to?".

There has been rumours of her second marriage earlier. Also, she was linked up with Bigg Boss Kannada 4 winner Pratham who had slammed the YouTube channels that spread fake news about her marriage with him.

Also, a section of her followers on social media have been attacking her, accusing her of leaving behind the memories of late Chiranjeevi Sarja and leading a happy life after his death.

Listen to Your Heart

However, she is not worried about those people who are judgemental about her rather she asserts that she only listens to her heart. "Chiranjeevi always said that no matter what the world says, listen to your heart. I haven't asked myself that question about marriage yet. One thing Chiru left behind was the way a person should live. So I don't think about what will happen tomorrow. Or never think what my life will be like after a couple of days," the Raja Huli actress said.

After being in love for years, Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot in May 2018 with the blessings of their family members. In June 2020, Chiru passed away after suffering a massive heart attack, leaving the cine-goers across the country shocked. She gave birth to the baby on 22 October, the same year.