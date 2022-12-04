RRR, Bahubali fame Rajamouli gets best director award from New York Film Critics Circle Close
Netflix dropped a 1-minute 12 seconds trailer of their emotionally charged docuseries Harry & Meghan creating a lot of uproars among fans. The new show will be a six-part docuseries throwing light on the love story of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The trailer opens with a series of private pictures of Harry and Meghan. 

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, I had to do everything I could to protect my family," reveals Harry. "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" says Meghan.

In one of the shots, Meghan is seen wiping her tears while Harry tilts his head back. The series will be aired on December 8.

Harry & Meghan

In a sudden move, Harry and Meghan quit their royal service and relocated to the United States. In a bombshell interview with Oprah, the couple accused the royal family of racism creating major havoc. Ever since then, the royal family including King Charles and Prince William have created a distance from Harry and Meghan.

Netizens are unhappy with the former royal couple and some have even suggested stripping their Duke and Duchess titles. Let's take a look at the reactions:

