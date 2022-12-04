Netflix dropped a 1-minute 12 seconds trailer of their emotionally charged docuseries Harry & Meghan creating a lot of uproars among fans. The new show will be a six-part docuseries throwing light on the love story of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The trailer opens with a series of private pictures of Harry and Meghan.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, I had to do everything I could to protect my family," reveals Harry. "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" says Meghan.

In one of the shots, Meghan is seen wiping her tears while Harry tilts his head back. The series will be aired on December 8.

In a sudden move, Harry and Meghan quit their royal service and relocated to the United States. In a bombshell interview with Oprah, the couple accused the royal family of racism creating major havoc. Ever since then, the royal family including King Charles and Prince William have created a distance from Harry and Meghan.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Netizens are unhappy with the former royal couple and some have even suggested stripping their Duke and Duchess titles. Let's take a look at the reactions:

“They may be presenting a highly stage-managed version of themselves to the world, but isn’t that what royalty has always sought to do? It’s just that lately, the slick Sussex brand looks rather better at it than the established mkt leader” #BestRoyalReads https://t.co/b59Qvhwsvi — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) December 3, 2022

Meghan and Harry have abused their Royal status for their own self-promotion and financial gain, and have actively campaigned to undermine the British Monarchy. They should be stripped of their Royal titles as soon as possible. https://t.co/KGQJTRHAhH — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) December 3, 2022

It surely is taking the Michael that Harry and Meghan still dine out on their Royal titles. If you genuinely believe that the institution is some kind of racist and uncaring enslaver of working Royals, why would you want to keep them? Could it be that you’re nothing without them? — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) December 3, 2022