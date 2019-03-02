Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excited as the spring inches closer and they have reasons. For the first time, the two will become parents and being a parent is quite a responsibility. As per sources, the royal couple will leave no stone unturned to make sure their baby gets the right upbringing.

As reported in Vanity Fair, at the recent baby shower that concluded in New York, Meghan was very excited about the future and was discussing with her friends how she would be raising their child with a fluidic approach to gender. The Duchess of Sussex assured that she would not impose any gender stereotype on her firstborn.

Though, this approach has raised quite a few eyebrows seeking clarification to how can the couple raise their child with a fluid approach, Daily Mail's journalist Erica Tempesta has decided to decipher it. She said that what Meghan meant to say was that she would avoid dressing up their child in certain colours that are often associated with certain genders. The royal couple would also encourage their child to play with both dolls and trucks, regardless of their gender. Tempesta added to this that Meghan's parental skill should be held as an example to raise their own kids in the future.

This is not the first celebrity who has opted this approach to parenting, even Kate Hudson has confessed that she plans to take a genderless approach to raise her daughter Rani. And since this is something unique that will be happening in the royal family for the first time, Meghan and Harry will have to face some troll too.

Last year, Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan had trolled the royal couple about their parenting skill and wrote an opinion for the Daily Mail saying that the royal kid will be known as both Oprah and Oliver. He further stated that they will be referring to each other co-parents and not mum and dad.

Seems like Piers Morgan has a lot of reservation against this style of parenting.