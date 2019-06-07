Meghan Markle has a few demands when she is travelling, but Prince Harry seems to indulge only a specific one. Reportedly Prince Harry's friend has revealed a very specific Meghan Markle-approved demand the Duke makes while travelling on official engagements abroad.

The Duke of Sussex is not known for his extravagant lifestyle, and it looks like this particular demand from Meghan Markle does not specifically concern her preference but is rather a very environmentally conscious gesture as a whole. It has been reported that Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry change for the better, and this demand is one of those changes it seems.

According to Argentine polo player Figueras, the 34-year-old royal always insists hotels he stays in try to cut down on the levels of plastic they use. Speaking to CBS This Morning, Figueras recalled a recent trip the pair took together and mentioned how Harry had asked staff to please not use so much plastic.

Prince Harry's friend went on to detail how Prince Harry observed the use of plastic in the tiniest of things. The things people ignore or overlook.

He said: "He was there and we were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game.....He talked to a person and said, 'This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee....."And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag.....So that's this guy, okay."

It is known that both Harry and Meghan are passionate about the preservation of the environment, much like the Duke's father, Prince Charles. But we have to say that its nice to see a Royal do his part, every step goes a long way.